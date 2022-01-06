How to dock an electron application at the top of my screen?

I am working on an electron application and what i would like to do, is ensure that other applications/web browsers are automatically docked beneath the electron app and aren’t hidden behind the toolbar when maximized.
Can anyone help? any help would be much appreciated!
Below is the code i have so far in my index.js:
function createWindow(){
mainWindow = new BrowserWindow({height: 10, width: 300, frame: false,titleBarStyle: 'none',resizable: false, webPreferences: { nodeIntegration: true,
contextIsolation: false }})
mainWindow.setAlwaysOnTop(true, 'normal')
mainWindow.setVisibleOnAllWorkspaces(true);
mainWindow.loadFile('index.html')
mainWindow.setMenuBarVisibility(false)
mainWindow.setResizable(false)
app.on('ready', () => {
createWindow();
})