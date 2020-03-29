How to do this?

I want to make a clickable toggle like in the screenshot attached. I am using WordPress.
When clicked on Who we are it shows the content of that column/tab/section only and similar is true for what we do.
These are called tabs (“Who We Are” is one tab, “What We Do” is another).
Here’s a tutorial that explains how it is done: https://www.w3schools.com/howto/howto_js_tabs.asp
Or you could look for a WP plugin, like this one: https://wordpress.org/plugins/tabs-responsive/
I understand how tab works but they are confined within a block. The image I have attached shows Nice Who We Are Heading and the same is true for What We Do.
There no borders. Just clear headings.