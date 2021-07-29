How to do police check or validate user on my site

Hello Everybody,

I’m working on a web application similar to Facebook Market place. There are like the FB market place a buyer and a seller.

My question is, how do I do a police check on the seller before allowing the seller to continue with the registration process?

For example, Uber drivers and InstCart shoppers are put through the police check process for criminal records. Is the police check process manually done or is there a way to automate the process to validate the seller before allowing the seller to continue with the initial registration on my site?

Sec. if the above isn’t easily done what are my options to validate a user outside the normal procedures like collection names, address, and pics?

any help you can provide would be greatly appreciated.

thanks