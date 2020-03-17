How to do If-Else condition inside the HTML file

Following is my HTML file (Magento 1),
<!--@subject {{var store.getFrontendName()}}: New Order # {{var order.increment_id}} @-->
<!--@vars
{"store url=\"\"":"Store Url",
"var logo_url":"Email Logo Image Url",
"var logo_alt":"Email Logo Image Alt",
"htmlescape var=$order.getCustomerName()":"Customer Name",
"var store.getFrontendName()":"Store Name",
"store url=\"customer/account/\"":"Customer Account Url",
"var order.increment_id":"Order Id",
"var order.getCreatedAtFormated('long')":"Order Created At (datetime)",
"var order.getBillingAddress().format('html')":"Billing Address",
"var payment_html":"Payment Details",
"var order.getShippingAddress().format('html')":"Shipping Address",
"var order.getShippingDescription()":"Shipping Description",
"layout handle=\"sales_email_order_items\" order=$order":"Order Items Grid",
"var order.getEmailCustomerNote()":"Email Order Note"}
@-->
<!--@styles
@-->
{{template config_path="design/email/header"}}
{{inlinecss file="email-inline.css"}}
<table cellpadding="0" cellspacing="0" border="0">
<tr>
<td>
<table cellpadding="0" cellspacing="0" border="0">
<tr>
<td class="email-heading">
<h1>Thank you for your order from {{var store.getFrontendName()}}.</h1>
<p>Once your package ships we will send an email with a link to track your order. Your order summary is below. Thank you again for your business.</p>
</td>
<td class="store-info">
<h4>Order Questions?</h4>
<p>
{{depend store_phone}}
<b>Call Us:</b>
<a href="tel:{{var phone}}">{{var store_phone}}</a><br>
{{/depend}}
{{depend store_hours}}
<span class="no-link">{{var store_hours}}</span><br>
{{/depend}}
{{depend store_email}}
<b>Email:</b> <a href="mailto:{{var store_email}}">{{var store_email}}</a>
{{/depend}}
</p>
</td>
</tr>
</table>
</td>
</tr>
<tr>
<td class="order-details">
<h3>Your order <span class="no-link">#{{var order.increment_id}}</span></h3>
<p>Placed on {{var order.getCreatedAtFormated('long')}}</p>
</td>
</tr>
<tr class="order-information">
<td>
{{if order.getEmailCustomerNote()}}
<table cellspacing="0" cellpadding="0" class="message-container">
<tr>
<td>{{var order.getEmailCustomerNote()}}</td>
</tr>
</table>
{{/if}}
{{layout handle="sales_email_order_items" order=$order}}
<table cellpadding="0" cellspacing="0" border="0">
<tr>
<td class="address-details" >
<h6 style="width: 250px;">Bill to:</h6>
<p><span class="no-link">{{var order.getBillingAddress().format('html')}}</span></p>
</td>
{{depend order.getIsNotVirtual()}}
<td class="address-details">
<h6>Ship to:</h6>
<p><span class="no-link">{{var order.getShippingAddress().format('html')}}</span></p>
</td>
{{/depend}}
</tr>
<tr>
{{depend order.getIsNotVirtual()}}
<td class="method-info">
<h6>Shipping method:</h6>
<p>{{var order.shipping_description}}</p>
</td>
{{/depend}}
<td class="method-info">
<h6>Payment method:</h6>
{{var payment_html}}
</td>
</tr>
</table>
</td>
</tr>
</table>
{{template config_path="design/email/footer"}}
I just want to add if-else condition like, inside the class
(<td class="email-heading">)
<td class="email-heading">
<?php
$website_id = Mage::app()->getWebsite()->getId();
if($website_id == "2") : ?>
<h1>Welcome you for your order from {{var store.getFrontendName()}}.</h1>
<?php else : ?>
<h1>Thank you for your order from {{var store.getFrontendName()}}.</h1>
<?php endif; ?>
<p>Once your package ships we will send an email with a link to track your order. Your order summary is below. Thank you again for your business.</p>
</td>
Any help thanks