How to do If-Else condition inside the HTML file

Following is my HTML file (Magento 1),

<!--@subject {{var store.getFrontendName()}}: New Order # {{var order.increment_id}} @--> <!--@vars {"store url=\"\"":"Store Url", "var logo_url":"Email Logo Image Url", "var logo_alt":"Email Logo Image Alt", "htmlescape var=$order.getCustomerName()":"Customer Name", "var store.getFrontendName()":"Store Name", "store url=\"customer/account/\"":"Customer Account Url", "var order.increment_id":"Order Id", "var order.getCreatedAtFormated('long')":"Order Created At (datetime)", "var order.getBillingAddress().format('html')":"Billing Address", "var payment_html":"Payment Details", "var order.getShippingAddress().format('html')":"Shipping Address", "var order.getShippingDescription()":"Shipping Description", "layout handle=\"sales_email_order_items\" order=$order":"Order Items Grid", "var order.getEmailCustomerNote()":"Email Order Note"} @--> <!--@styles @--> {{template config_path="design/email/header"}} {{inlinecss file="email-inline.css"}} <table cellpadding="0" cellspacing="0" border="0"> <tr> <td> <table cellpadding="0" cellspacing="0" border="0"> <tr> <td class="email-heading"> <h1>Thank you for your order from {{var store.getFrontendName()}}.</h1> <p>Once your package ships we will send an email with a link to track your order. Your order summary is below. Thank you again for your business.</p> </td> <td class="store-info"> <h4>Order Questions?</h4> <p> {{depend store_phone}} <b>Call Us:</b> <a href="tel:{{var phone}}">{{var store_phone}}</a><br> {{/depend}} {{depend store_hours}} <span class="no-link">{{var store_hours}}</span><br> {{/depend}} {{depend store_email}} <b>Email:</b> <a href="mailto:{{var store_email}}">{{var store_email}}</a> {{/depend}} </p> </td> </tr> </table> </td> </tr> <tr> <td class="order-details"> <h3>Your order <span class="no-link">#{{var order.increment_id}}</span></h3> <p>Placed on {{var order.getCreatedAtFormated('long')}}</p> </td> </tr> <tr class="order-information"> <td> {{if order.getEmailCustomerNote()}} <table cellspacing="0" cellpadding="0" class="message-container"> <tr> <td>{{var order.getEmailCustomerNote()}}</td> </tr> </table> {{/if}} {{layout handle="sales_email_order_items" order=$order}} <table cellpadding="0" cellspacing="0" border="0"> <tr> <td class="address-details" > <h6 style="width: 250px;">Bill to:</h6> <p><span class="no-link">{{var order.getBillingAddress().format('html')}}</span></p> </td> {{depend order.getIsNotVirtual()}} <td class="address-details"> <h6>Ship to:</h6> <p><span class="no-link">{{var order.getShippingAddress().format('html')}}</span></p> </td> {{/depend}} </tr> <tr> {{depend order.getIsNotVirtual()}} <td class="method-info"> <h6>Shipping method:</h6> <p>{{var order.shipping_description}}</p> </td> {{/depend}} <td class="method-info"> <h6>Payment method:</h6> {{var payment_html}} </td> </tr> </table> </td> </tr> </table> {{template config_path="design/email/footer"}}

I just want to add if-else condition like, inside the class (<td class="email-heading">)

<td class="email-heading"> <?php $website_id = Mage::app()->getWebsite()->getId(); if($website_id == "2") : ?> <h1>Welcome you for your order from {{var store.getFrontendName()}}.</h1> <?php else : ?> <h1>Thank you for your order from {{var store.getFrontendName()}}.</h1> <?php endif; ?> <p>Once your package ships we will send an email with a link to track your order. Your order summary is below. Thank you again for your business.</p> </td>

Any help thanks