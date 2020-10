Hi,

Like this:

const isPrime = num => { for(let i = 2, s = Math.sqrt(num); i <= s; i++){ if(num % i === 0) return false; } return num > 1; } const logPrimes = num => { for (let i = num; i > 0; i--){ if(isPrime(i)) console.log(i); } } logPrimes(10); // 7, 5, 3, 2

I’m assuming you know how to work out if a number is prime. The only slightly confusing bit is that you only need to check up to a number’s square root to see if it is prime.

Here is a good explanation of why that is:

Apart from that, if anything is unclear (or if anyone has a better solution), let me know.