How to display subcategories hierarchically from selected category?

Hi all !
I want to display hierarchical subcategories from a selected category.
So I have a query like folowing for listing all categories hierarchicaly, is it possible to create a function on same query instead of creating second query ?
Here is my query :
$sql = "SELECT * FROM categories";
$stmt = $pdo->prepare($sql);
$stmt->execute();
$allCategories = array();
$categoryMulti = array(
'categories' => array(),
'parent_cats' => array()
);
while ($row = $stmt->fetch()) {
//I created another array to get subcats didnt work
//$categories['categories'][1]
$categoryMulti['categories'][$row['cat_id']] = $row;
$categoryMulti['parent_cats'][$row['parent_id']][] = $row['cat_id'];
$allCategories[] = $row;
}
And this is the function listing all categories :
function listCategoryTree($parent, $category)
{
$html = "";
if (isset($category['parent_cats'][$parent])) {
$html .= "<ul>\n";
foreach ($category['parent_cats'][$parent] as $cat_id) {
if (!isset($category['parent_cats'][$cat_id])) {
$html .= "<li>" . $category['categories'][$cat_id]['cat_name'] . "</li>";
} else {
$html .= "<li>" . $category['categories'][$cat_id]['cat_name'];
$html .= listCategoryTree($cat_id, $category);
$html .= "</li>";
}
}
$html .= "</ul> \n";
}
return $html;
}
echo listCategoryTree(0, $categoryMulti);
I would like to create another function on same query to display subCategories under selected category, if category.php?id=100 is clicked then I can display all subCategories belong to 100 in landing page.
I would like to use minimal queries in site, its why dont want to create second query if its possible.
Thanks for any help