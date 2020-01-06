How to display subcategories hierarchically from selected category?

Hi all !

I want to display hierarchical subcategories from a selected category.

So I have a query like folowing for listing all categories hierarchicaly, is it possible to create a function on same query instead of creating second query ?

Here is my query :

$sql = "SELECT * FROM categories"; $stmt = $pdo->prepare($sql); $stmt->execute(); $allCategories = array(); $categoryMulti = array( 'categories' => array(), 'parent_cats' => array() ); while ($row = $stmt->fetch()) { //I created another array to get subcats didnt work //$categories['categories'][1] $categoryMulti['categories'][$row['cat_id']] = $row; $categoryMulti['parent_cats'][$row['parent_id']][] = $row['cat_id']; $allCategories[] = $row; }

And this is the function listing all categories :

function listCategoryTree($parent, $category) { $html = ""; if (isset($category['parent_cats'][$parent])) { $html .= "<ul>

"; foreach ($category['parent_cats'][$parent] as $cat_id) { if (!isset($category['parent_cats'][$cat_id])) { $html .= "<li>" . $category['categories'][$cat_id]['cat_name'] . "</li>"; } else { $html .= "<li>" . $category['categories'][$cat_id]['cat_name']; $html .= listCategoryTree($cat_id, $category); $html .= "</li>"; } } $html .= "</ul>

"; } return $html; } echo listCategoryTree(0, $categoryMulti);

I would like to create another function on same query to display subCategories under selected category, if category.php?id=100 is clicked then I can display all subCategories belong to 100 in landing page.

I would like to use minimal queries in site, its why dont want to create second query if its possible.

Thanks for any help