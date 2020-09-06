How to display products with checkbox(products related to color ,size,category and brand :filters)

I want when check one or multiple category with checkbox display the products related to the categories(product filters) (for exemple check dress and basket display products of dress and basket) like this

and this is my code:

category.blade.php:

 <form>
                            @foreach($products as $product)
                               @foreach ($product->categories as $category)
                                <label class="form-check">
<input class="form-check-input" name="category[]" value="{{ $category->id }}" type="checkbox">
                                    <span class="form-check-label">
                <span class="float-right badge badge-light round"></span> {{ $category->name }}
                                    </span>
                                </label>
                                @endforeach
        @endforeach 
                                </form>

and this is categorycontroller:


public function show($slug)

    {

        $category = $this->categoryRepository->findBySlug($slug);

        $pagination = 2;

                      

        if (request()->category) { 

            $products = Product::with('categories')->whereHas('categories', function ($query) {

                $query->whereIn('id', request('category'));

             });

            };
$products = Product::OrderBy('id', 'desc')->paginate($pagination);

              

        return view('site.pages.category', compact('category','products'));

    }

}

how to change this to make it work thank you

Are you using some kind of Ecommerce CMS here?
If so, which one is it?

thank you for replying
I just use laravel 5.8(I’m beginner) and I want to make product filtering(On the category page, you can load the product attributes such as color or size ,brand ,category,…and make a filtering section.) with checkbox to display products how to do that thank you