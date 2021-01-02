How to display nested comments?

I have nested comments on my site and it gets longer and longer with replies.

I want to hide/Toggle replies, so I created a nested function which displays comments on parent_id recursively, and I will add ajax letter on.

I want to make it work with post_id call.

Here is the function :

$sql = "SELECT * FROM comments"; $stmt = $pdo->prepare($sql); $stmt->execute(); $MultiComments = array( 'comments' => array(), 'parent_comments' => array() ); while ($row = $stmt->fetch()) { $MultiComments['comments'][$row['comment_id']] = $row; $MultiComments['parent_comments'][$row['comment_parent_id']][] = $row['comment_id']; } function listComments($parent, $comment){ $html = ""; if (isset($comment['parent_comments'][$parent])) { $html .= "<ul>

"; foreach ($comment['parent_comments'][$parent] as $comment_id) { if (!isset($comment['parent_comments'][$comment_id])) { $html .= "<li class='hasNoChild'>" . $comment['comments'][$comment_id]['comment'] . "</li>"; } else { $html .= "<li class='HasChild'>" . $comment['comments'][$comment_id]['comment']; $html .= listComments($comment_id, $comment); $html .= "</li>"; } } $html .= "</ul>

"; } return $html; }

And this is how I call it with parent id :

echo listComments(0,$MultiComments);

Thanks for helps