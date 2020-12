Hello, I really need help with this…I couldn’t find any plugin that does this job for me.

I am using Elementor for designing and Toolset for custom post types.

All what I need is:

a customer posts an issue, and it displays in the frontend or the Dashboard of all employees. When an employee selects an issue, it disappears from all other dashboards except the employee’s. And when he complete the task, he should send the resolved issue results to the admin user.

Any advice?