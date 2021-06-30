Errors in JavaScript can be displayed without the use of alert boxes but using the alert box is the traditional way to do that.
How to display error without alert box using JavaScript?
Hello @laurelbaker74. Welcome to the forums.
console.log(); is very popular for debugging JavaScript.
Just remember to remove them before the code goes live.