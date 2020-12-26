How to display database table rows into an html form with for or while loop?

tarunrathore03041980: tarunrathore03041980: There are two columns: id & questions, which have five rows.

I don’t know what that means. For testing, eliminate the query and just make an array of data:

$rows = [ ['id' => 1, 'question' => 'Question 1'], ['id' => 2, 'question' => 'Question 2'], ]; foreach($rows as $row) {

Or whatever your actual data format is.

Next you need to adjust your element naming to allow for multiple values. At least I think you want a form in which an user can answer multiple questions with one submit. Something like:

<input name="ans[1]" <input name="ans[2]"

And just as a side note, abbreviations really don’t help especially when maintaining code. Use answer instead of ans and your future self will thank you.