How to display data in multiple divs with one query?

Hi guys,

I am trying to add futured post into my website, its two columns divs side by side,

I need to select 6 articles from database and display one article as futured in first column and 5 articles in second column.

its seems simple, but my head just stopped working.

Here is my query:

$stmt = $pdo->prepare("SELECT * FROM posts WHERE post_post_id = ? LIMIT 6"); $stmt->execute([$_POST['catId']]); if($stmt->rowCount() > 0){ while($row = $stmt->fetch()){ } }

And my html first column which I need to display one post in it :

<div class="col-sm-6"> <div class="whats-news-single mb-40 mb-40"> <div class="whates-img"> <img src="..." alt=""> </div> <div class="whates-caption"> <a href="latest_news.html">Secretart for Economic Air plane that looks like</a> <p>Struggling to sell one the market won’t stop actress and the and singer Jennifer Lopez.</p> <span class="small">by Alice cloe - Jun 19, 2020</span> </div> </div> </div

And my html second column which I need to display 5 post in it :

<div class="col-sm-6"> <div class="card mb-3"> <div class="row g-3"> <div class="col-4"> <img class="rounded" src="..." alt=""> </div> <div class="col-8"> <h6><a href="post-single-2.html" class="btn-link stretched-link text-reset fw-bold">The pros and cons of business agency</a></h6> <div class="small mt-1">May 17, 2021</div> </div> </div> </div> </div>

Thanks for all helps