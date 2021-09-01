How to display data in multiple divs with one query?

PHP
Hi guys,
I am trying to add futured post into my website, its two columns divs side by side,
I need to select 6 articles from database and display one article as futured in first column and 5 articles in second column.
its seems simple, but my head just stopped working.

Here is my query:

$stmt = $pdo->prepare("SELECT * FROM posts WHERE post_post_id = ? LIMIT 6");
$stmt->execute([$_POST['catId']]);
if($stmt->rowCount() > 0){
  while($row = $stmt->fetch()){
  }
}

And my html first column which I need to display one post in it :


  <div class="col-sm-6">
    <div class="whats-news-single mb-40 mb-40">
      <div class="whates-img">
        <img src="..." alt="">
      </div>
      <div class="whates-caption">
        <a href="latest_news.html">Secretart for Economic Air plane that looks like</a>
        <p>Struggling to sell one the market won’t stop actress and the and singer Jennifer Lopez.</p>
        <span class="small">by Alice cloe - Jun 19, 2020</span>
      </div>
    </div>
  </div

And my html second column which I need to display 5 post in it :

  <div class="col-sm-6">
    <div class="card mb-3">
      <div class="row g-3">
        <div class="col-4">
          <img class="rounded" src="..." alt="">
        </div>
        <div class="col-8">
          <h6><a href="post-single-2.html" class="btn-link stretched-link text-reset fw-bold">The pros and cons of business agency</a></h6>
          <div class="small mt-1">May 17, 2021</div>
        </div>
      </div>
    </div>
  </div>

Thanks for all helps

=>

$articles = $stmt->fetchAll(PDO::FETCH_ASSOC);

Then it is an array like any other.

Yes its sorry. I set PDO::FETCH_ASSOC in connection. mine should be fetchAll();

How do you decide which article goes in the “featured” (I presume that’s what you meant) div as opposed to the other div?

I would love to display first post (without condition) in ‘featured’ column, but if needed I can add a condition ‘futured’ in database.
first post in first <div class="col-sm-6"> and rest 5 in second <div class="col-sm-6">

From experience, that’s going to be hard without having some kind of indication which rows are featured.

yes, I thing it will be a function. but have no idea how to do it :frowning: