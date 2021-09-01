How to display data in multiple divs with one query?

Hi guys,
I am trying to add futured post into my website, its two columns divs side by side,
I need to select 6 articles from database and display one article as futured in first column and 5 articles in second column.
its seems simple, but my head just stopped working.
Here is my query:
$stmt = $pdo->prepare("SELECT * FROM posts WHERE post_post_id = ? LIMIT 6");
$stmt->execute([$_POST['catId']]);
if($stmt->rowCount() > 0){
while($row = $stmt->fetch()){
}
}
And my html first column which I need to display one post in it :
<div class="col-sm-6">
<div class="whats-news-single mb-40 mb-40">
<div class="whates-img">
<img src="..." alt="">
</div>
<div class="whates-caption">
<a href="latest_news.html">Secretart for Economic Air plane that looks like</a>
<p>Struggling to sell one the market won’t stop actress and the and singer Jennifer Lopez.</p>
<span class="small">by Alice cloe - Jun 19, 2020</span>
</div>
</div>
</div
And my html second column which I need to display 5 post in it :
<div class="col-sm-6">
<div class="card mb-3">
<div class="row g-3">
<div class="col-4">
<img class="rounded" src="..." alt="">
</div>
<div class="col-8">
<h6><a href="post-single-2.html" class="btn-link stretched-link text-reset fw-bold">The pros and cons of business agency</a></h6>
<div class="small mt-1">May 17, 2021</div>
</div>
</div>
</div>
</div>
Thanks for all helps