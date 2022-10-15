How to display data in an html form field, but allow user to type over it?

I am not experienced with Javascript and am wondering if this is possible:

The user will enter a value into field #1 on an html form. The user entered data will be converted and displayed in field #2 (i.e. “John’s Link” will be converted to “johns-link” ) If data already exists in field #2 , then I don’t want this javascript code to replace that data. The user will be able to type in their own data into field #2 which would override the default text displayed in field #2 by the javascript code.

Does anyone know of an example they could link me to which would have this functionality, or alternatively inform me of the code elements I would need to make this happen?

Thank you.