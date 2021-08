I am not a programer



I am using Informer report writer. Trying to pull data from from Column A “lasttermdate” to a new column.

If lasttermdate has a value, I want to pull the displayed value

If lasttermdate is blank I want to display 00/00/0000

I am able to grab the dates not equal to null/blank. But can not get the value 00/00/0000 to display for the blanks.

Suggestions?

Code:

if(lasttermdate === “”) {

“00/00/0000”;

} else {

lasttermdate;

}