How to display Ajax data

I have the following code to get the content of multiple DIV’s. Im using AJAX.

I know that responseText would give me the result…but how do I break this response up in different chunks so I can assign it to the individual divs?

if (window.XMLHttpRequest) { xmlhttp = new XMLHttpRequest(); } else { xmlhttp = new ActiveXObject("Microsoft.XMLHTTP"); } xmlhttp.onreadystatechange = function() { if (this.readyState == 4 && this.status == 200) { document.getElementById("div1").innerHTML = responseText; document.getElementById("div2").innerHTML = response?????; document.getElementById("div3").innerHTML = response?????; } }; xmlhttp.open("GET","getstatistics.php",true); xmlhttp.send();