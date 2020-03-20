How to disable right click

how to disable right click on wordpress website without plugin

Why?

so that to stop content stealing

It won’t work. For a start, you don’t need right-click to copy and paste text.

Anyone determined enough can find other ways to get it, and you’ll only end up annoying your legitimate users.

@Atik1 this question is really the same as this question of yours last year.

Hi there Atik1,

Here is the javascript
solution which you have set your heart on…

<script>
( function( w, d ) {
     w.addEventListener( 'contextmenu',
	    function(e){ 
		      e.preventDefault();
		   },false );
} ( window, document ) );
</script>

coothead

where dio i place thiscode

I think that it would be rather nice if you were to place
it directly above the closing body tag - ( </body> ). :winky:

coothead

I only see this
<body <?php body_class(); ?>>

can you check theme hitmag

That is because you are looking at the opening body tag
rather than the closing body tag, as suggested. :eek:

The closing body tag is at the bottom of the document…

</body>
</html>
<!-- Dynamic page generated in 0.808 seconds. -->
<!-- Cached page generated by WP-Super-Cache on 2020-03-20 03:37:18 -->

<!-- super cache -->

coothead

