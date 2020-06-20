How to disable right click

Atik1: Atik1: so that to stop content stealing

The solution to that is simple. Don’t put it online, and it can’t be stolen.

If it’s images that you’re worried about for example, supply a low-resolution version instead, and put the high-resolution ones behind paywall.

It is fundamentally flawed to try and use javascript for protection, as people can just turn off javascript. Or use print-screen to grab a copy of the screen. Or use many other techniques.