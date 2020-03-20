how to disable right click on wordpress website without plugin
How to disable right click
Why?
so that to stop content stealing
It won’t work. For a start, you don’t need right-click to copy and paste text.
Anyone determined enough can find other ways to get it, and you’ll only end up annoying your legitimate users.
@Atik1 this question is really the same as this question of yours last year.
The solution to that is simple. Don’t put it online, and it can’t be stolen.
If it’s images that you’re worried about for example, supply a low-resolution version instead, and put the high-resolution ones behind paywall.
It is fundamentally flawed to try and use javascript for protection, as people can just turn off javascript. Or use print-screen to grab a copy of the screen. Or use many other techniques.