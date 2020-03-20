how to disable right click on wordpress website without plugin
How to disable right click
Why?
so that to stop content stealing
It won’t work. For a start, you don’t need right-click to copy and paste text.
Anyone determined enough can find other ways to get it, and you’ll only end up annoying your legitimate users.
@Atik1 this question is really the same as this question of yours last year.
Hi there Atik1,
Here is the javascript
solution which you have set your heart on…
<script>
( function( w, d ) {
w.addEventListener( 'contextmenu',
function(e){
e.preventDefault();
},false );
} ( window, document ) );
</script>
coothead
where dio i place thiscode
I think that it would be rather nice if you were to place
it directly above the closing body tag - (
</body> ).
coothead
I only see this
<body <?php body_class(); ?>>
can you check theme hitmag
That is because you are looking at the opening body tag
rather than the closing body tag, as suggested.
The closing body tag is at the bottom of the document…
</body>
</html>
coothead