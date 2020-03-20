How to disable right click

how to disable right click on wordpress website without plugin

Why?

so that to stop content stealing

It won’t work. For a start, you don’t need right-click to copy and paste text.

Anyone determined enough can find other ways to get it, and you’ll only end up annoying your legitimate users.

@Atik1 this question is really the same as this question of yours last year.

where dio i place thiscode

I only see this
<body <?php body_class(); ?>>

can you check theme hitmag