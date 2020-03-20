How to disable right click on

how to disable right click on wordpress website without plugin

Why?

so that to stop content stealing

It won’t work. For a start, you don’t need right-click to copy and paste text.

Anyone determined enough can find other ways to get it, and you’ll only end up annoying your legitimate users.

Hi there Atik1,

you may this article helpful for your condition - ( which is probably mild )…

How to Deal With Your Paranoia

coothead

@Atik1 this question is really the same as this question of yours last year.