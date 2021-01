ChrisjChrisj: ChrisjChrisj: How can I disable, remove or hide scrolls bars (vertical & horizontal) from this code?

Usually you would do that in CSS.

e.g.

#meet{overflow:hidden;}

Of course you would also need to set the width and height (unless that is what your JS is doing) otherwise there would be nothing to overflow.

I don’t know your use case but hiding scrollbars is generally a bad idea unless its not readable content.