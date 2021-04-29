How to disable an input after submitting form data?

Hello, I would like to know how I can disable text fields when submitting form data, that is, when I click on the button, these can be automatically disabled.

Actually, when sending the data the field is disabled (since I have said sending with an ajax to avoid the refresh of the page). But when reloading the page on my own, the form does not take the “lock” that if it was done previously, that is, the field is re-enabled, how can I leave it permanently blocked or disabled after sending the data that is added in the input?

I have tried to do it with javascript by means of this simple method:

Javascript: