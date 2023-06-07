How to Differentiate Between Dynamically Generated Elements Having the Same Class

Just to explain the problem I’m trying to solve I’ll give a scenario as follows. Suppose I have a form that lets the user create a birthday card. On the form there is an input box for the name of the person who the card is created for. The second input box is for any saying the user wants to put on the card such as “happy birthday”. Then there is a third input box where the user can enter a color for the text that were entered into the first and second input boxes. Finally when the submit button is clicked a DIV is created dynamically. To this DIV the text from the first and second input boxes will be added and the color applied to the text.

The problem I have is that if I let the user create multiple cards for multiple people on the same page simply by entering text into the first and second input boxes, entering a color, and then clicking submit, the info for the current card will over write the info of the previous card if I’m not using IDs on the DIVs. Each of the input boxes is assigned a unique class. How do I differentiate one DIV from the next without assigning IDs to the DIVs? I can’t use event.target here because none of the Divs is being clicked.