How to determine the order of navigation?

Hi there,
I’m creating a website for my local town which will offer the following:
-
News (although this will be mainly just me and relying on others to submit news
-
business and services: a local business directory
-
events in the town
-
jobs: users/businesses to submit jobs
These will be the main areas of the website.
My question is how would I go about determining the order of these from testing? Basically I’d like to know the testing process behind the order of navigation.
Do I ask users or a group to find out what their requirements are for a website for their local town?
Any advice would be great!
Thanks