How to design menu like Google menu

Hello all. this menu design is so amazing, how to design a menu like that, with rounded underline and with less width than the text, the attached photo depicts my meaning clearer. thanks
Hi,
That looks very much like Google’s material design tabs component.
I would use that as a starting point and then tweak it to suit your needs.
Without looking at the original I would use a pseudo element like this.
Loads of other ways to do this.
If you want to see how google does it then use the developer tools in your browser and study the code. That’s the easiest way to learn.