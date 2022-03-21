How to deploy Node.JS (EJS files) online?

Well where do you want to deploy it? Do you want to deploy it to heroku? Here is a guide that can help…

https://raddy.co.uk/blog/how-to-deploy-node-js-express-ejs-mysql-website-on-heroku-cleardb/

Ideally you put your app up on Heroku, which will start your node.js / express file and keep it running. Then you hit it with a request which will be routed into your app and get handled by express routes and views.