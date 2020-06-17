How to delete unused CSS files?

Hi,
We recently developed our website however when we check google page inside score is very low as it has a lot of Unused CSS files.
How can I delete it?
(URL removed by gandalf458 - not needed)
Hi,
We recently developed our website however when we check google page inside score is very low as it has a lot of Unused CSS files.
How can I delete it?
(URL removed by gandalf458 - not needed)
I’m not sure what you mean by google page inside score but if it’s a new site it will take time to rank on Google.
The number of unused CSS files has no effect on how your site ranks in Google, but if you want to delete files you don’t want there is always the delete key.
I don’t understand… are you really asking how to delete a file? Can you explain further?
I think he means Google’s PageSpeed Insights. https://developers.google.com/speed/pagespeed/insights/
You can’t delete unused CSS very easily. The article below should explain what you need.
I know it does not affect ranking but it does affect page speed and make it lot more slower
Unused CSS files will not make a difference to your page speed, but unused selectors will. As @PaulOB says, identifying unused CSS is not easy but the article he linked to should help.
Just follow the below steps. Hope it helps.
Welcome to the forums @bencwalkerbw93. If you read that article you will see why it is not as simple as that.