How to delete unused CSS files?

Hi,
We recently developed our website however when we check google page inside score is very low as it has a lot of Unused CSS files.
How can I delete it?
(URL removed by gandalf458 - not needed)
I’m not sure what you mean by google page inside score but if it’s a new site it will take time to rank on Google.
The number of unused CSS files has no effect on how your site ranks in Google, but if you want to delete files you don’t want there is always the delete key.