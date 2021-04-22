Hi there?
How to delete the padding-top?
My code is:
<div class="user-pannel-row">
<div class="user-pannel-avatar user-pannel-column">
<a href="<?php echo $Config['WebsitePath']; ?>/u/<?php echo urlencode($ActiveHaigui['UserName']); ?>">
<?php echo '<img src="' . $Config['WebsitePath'] . '/static/img/guides/' . 'guide2' . '.jpg" alt=""/>'; ?>
</a>
</div>
<div class="user-pannel-column">
<span style="padding-top:0px;"><?php echo $ActiveHaigui['UserIntro'];?>
</span>
</div>
</div>
I think the problem is:
.user-pannel-column {
display: table-cell;
}
but, how to improve it?