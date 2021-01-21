How to delete the padding-top?

HTML & CSS
#1

Hi there?

pic1
pic11440×900 160 KB

How to delete the padding-top?

My code is:

      <div class="user-pannel-row">
		<div class="user-pannel-avatar user-pannel-column">
			<a href="<?php echo $Config['WebsitePath']; ?>/u/<?php echo urlencode($ActiveHaigui['UserName']); ?>">
			<?php echo '<img src="' . $Config['WebsitePath'] . '/static/img/guides/' . 'guide2' . '.jpg" alt=""/>'; ?>
			</a>
		</div>
		<div class="user-pannel-column">
				
			<span style="padding-top:0px;"><?php echo $ActiveHaigui['UserIntro'];?>	 
			</span>
			</div>
		
		</div>

I think the problem is:

.user-pannel-column {

display: table-cell;

}

but, how to improve it?

#2

Hello @zhuceyouxiang88,

will you please provide a full HTML and CSS code for this page to find the issue?

#3

You can try adding vertical-align:top to the table cell but as mentioned above we really need to see the pertinent code to wok out what’s really going on :slight_smile:

.user-pannel-column {
vertical-align:top;
display: table-cell;
}
#4

It worked! thank you so much!

1 Like