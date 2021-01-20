Hi there?

How to delete the padding-top?

My code is:

<div class="user-pannel-row"> <div class="user-pannel-avatar user-pannel-column"> <a href="<?php echo $Config['WebsitePath']; ?>/u/<?php echo urlencode($ActiveHaigui['UserName']); ?>"> <?php echo '<img src="' . $Config['WebsitePath'] . '/static/img/guides/' . 'guide2' . '.jpg" alt=""/>'; ?> </a> </div> <div class="user-pannel-column"> <span style="padding-top:0px;"><?php echo $ActiveHaigui['UserIntro'];?> </span> </div> </div>

I think the problem is:

.user-pannel-column { display: table-cell; }

but, how to improve it?