How to delete the black background color?

Hi there!
I am using
border-radius: 20px;
to round the edges of my pictures.
But, there is a black background color, how to delete or hide them?
There must be a black background on one of the parent divs where your image is placed. Highlight each parent in the web inspector until you find which one has the black background color applied. When you find it delete it or if you still need it for something that we can’t see in your screenshot then apply a border radius to it as well.
You are right! thanks man!
