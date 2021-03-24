How to delete rows which used to concatenate a string using MySql

Hello,
In the table
t_contents stored an a database
MySql version 8.0.17 I have these rows
+--------------------------+----+
| Contents | ID |
+--------------------------+----+
| - Gaio Giulio Cesare | 1 |
| - Quinto Orazio Flacco | 2 |
| - Marco Porcio Catone | 3 |
| • Marco Tullio Cicero | 4 |
| • Publilio Siro | 5 |
| • Lucrezio | 6 |
+--------------------------+----+
I need concat the rows when string start for
- or
• symbol and using
DESC SEPARATOR "\n" for this return (e. g.
• symbol)
Using this query insert new
group_concat rows in table
t_contents
After this insert new
group_concat rows in table
t_contents how to do delete from table
t_contents the single row?
+--------------------------+----+
| Contents | ID |
+--------------------------+----+
| • Marco Tullio Cicero | 4 |
| • Publilio Siro | 5 |
| • Lucrezio | 6 |
+--------------------------+----+
Any help would greatly appreciate… Thank you.
PS: I’m sorry but if paste codes of query the question not posted…
-- ----------------------------
-- Table structure for t_contents
-- ----------------------------
DROP TABLE IF EXISTS `t_contents`;
CREATE TABLE `t_contents` (
`Contents` varchar(255) DEFAULT NULL,
`sID` int(11) NOT NULL AUTO_INCREMENT,
PRIMARY KEY (`sID`) USING BTREE
) ENGINE = InnoDB;
-- ----------------------------
-- Records of t_contents
-- ----------------------------
INSERT INTO `t_contents` VALUES ('- Gaio Giulio Cesare', 1);
INSERT INTO `t_contents` VALUES ('- Quinto Orazio Flacco', 2);
INSERT INTO `t_contents` VALUES ('- Marco Porcio Catone', 3);
INSERT INTO `t_contents` VALUES ('• Marco Tullio Cicero', 4);
INSERT INTO `t_contents` VALUES ('• Publilio Siro', 5);
INSERT INTO `t_contents` VALUES ('• Lucrezio', 6);