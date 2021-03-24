How to delete rows which used to concatenate a string using MySql

Hello,

In the table t_contents stored an a database MySql version 8.0.17 I have these rows

+--------------------------+----+ | Contents | ID | +--------------------------+----+ | - Gaio Giulio Cesare | 1 | | - Quinto Orazio Flacco | 2 | | - Marco Porcio Catone | 3 | | • Marco Tullio Cicero | 4 | | • Publilio Siro | 5 | | • Lucrezio | 6 | +--------------------------+----+

I need concat the rows when string start for - or • symbol and using DESC SEPARATOR "

" for this return (e. g. • symbol)

Using this query insert new group_concat rows in table t_contents

After this insert new group_concat rows in table t_contents how to do delete from table t_contents the single row?

+--------------------------+----+ | Contents | ID | +--------------------------+----+ | • Marco Tullio Cicero | 4 | | • Publilio Siro | 5 | | • Lucrezio | 6 | +--------------------------+----+

Any help would greatly appreciate… Thank you.

PS: I’m sorry but if paste codes of query the question not posted…