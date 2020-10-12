How to delete rows in mysql whose dates are older than 5minute

Please how else can i delete rows whose datetime is older than 5MINs?

I know of using

DELETE FROM table WHERE date < (NOW() - INTERVAL 5 MINUTE)

But the problem am having is that mysql datetime column saves a time that is 1hour below my php time.

So bcs of it i started using date(‘Y-md H:i:s’) to update the columns because i want the dates in php to match mysql data

But how ever if i run the above date deleting query all rows are cleared because they are over 1hour.

And am not using current_time function on my mysql datetime columns because i what dates that is source and produced by php.

For the sake of using the script in any timezone, without having to configure clients database time because of my script.

Please how can i work this out?