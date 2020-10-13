How to delete rows in mysql whose dates are older than 5minute

pandglobal: pandglobal: i started using date(‘Y-md H:i:s’)

pandglobal: pandglobal: if i run the above date deleting query

If you changed the insert… you need to change the delete, as well.

pandglobal: pandglobal: i can do minus 1hour 5mims

Well now you’re changing the statement. Either you want everything that is more than 5 minutes old, or you want everything that is an hour and 5 minutes old.

Timezone doesn’t matter as long as your reference point doesnt change. “5 minutes ago” is 5 minutes ago in whatever timezone, if you’re looking at the same clock both times you check.

pandglobal: pandglobal: how do i convert the time back to Y-m-d H:i:s

the date function takes a second optional parameter. Have you tried using it?