Say I have a webpage with many instances like of ( | ) scattered all over a certain HTML structure:

Text 1 ( | ) Text 2 Text 3 ( | ) Text 4 ( | ) Text 5 ... ... ... ( | ) ...

How could I “brutally” delete all the ( | ) from all elements whatsoever in the webpage?

Just one command which runs on all elements and for each element deletes this specific part of the textContent.