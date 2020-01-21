I am not longer using it and I want my account get deleted, how can I do that .?
How to delete my sitepoint account
Are you talking about a different account. It is the first time you have posted from this one (or Discourse is broken).
Anyway, we don’t delete accounts (as far as I am aware). If you no longer wish to use your account, just log out of it and leave it dormant.
1 Like
From the Forum FAQs:
Closing or deleting your account
If you don’t wish to participate in the forum anymore:
- Turn off all the e-mail notification options in your profile
- Stop posting
We do not delete accounts. If you’d like your username changed to something that won’t be associated with you, please contact an Administrator.