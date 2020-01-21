How to delete my sitepoint account

I am not longer using it and I want my account get deleted, how can I do that .?

Are you talking about a different account. It is the first time you have posted from this one (or Discourse is broken).

Anyway, we don’t delete accounts (as far as I am aware). If you no longer wish to use your account, just log out of it and leave it dormant.

From the Forum FAQs:

Closing or deleting your account

If you don’t wish to participate in the forum anymore:

  1. Turn off all the e-mail notification options in your profile
  2. Stop posting

We do not delete accounts. If you’d like your username changed to something that won’t be associated with you, please contact an Administrator.