How to delete all text in the pattern of Special:[a-z]:?

In that webpage I wish to literally delete all words in the pattern of:

Special:[a-z]:

For example, Special:cool: or Special:hot: would have been deleted.

I have tried the following code but it didn’t work as I get “Undefined” texts in the document itself and the text of the pattern ( Special:x: ) remains:

const regex = /Special:[a-z]:/ const walker = document.createTreeWalker( document.body, NodeFilter.SHOW_TEXT ) let node; while ((node = walker.nextNode())) { node.textContent = node.textContent.replace(regex); node.textContent = node.textContent.replace(""); }

What have I done wrong?