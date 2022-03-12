How to delete all text in the pattern of Special:[a-z]:?

In that webpage I wish to literally delete all words in the pattern of:
Special:[a-z]:
For example,
Special:cool: or
Special:hot: would have been deleted.
I have tried the following code but it didn’t work as I get “Undefined” texts in the document itself and the text of the pattern (
Special:x:) remains:
const regex = /Special:[a-z]:/
const walker = document.createTreeWalker(
document.body,
NodeFilter.SHOW_TEXT
)
let node;
while ((node = walker.nextNode())) {
node.textContent = node.textContent.replace(regex);
node.textContent = node.textContent.replace("");
}
What have I done wrong?