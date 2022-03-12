How to delete all text in the pattern of Special:[a-z]:?

JavaScript
#1

In that webpage I wish to literally delete all words in the pattern of:

Special:[a-z]:

For example, Special:cool: or Special:hot: would have been deleted.

I have tried the following code but it didn’t work as I get “Undefined” texts in the document itself and the text of the pattern (Special:x:) remains:

const regex = /Special:[a-z]:/
const walker = document.createTreeWalker(
  document.body, 
  NodeFilter.SHOW_TEXT
)
let node;
while ((node = walker.nextNode())) {
  node.textContent = node.textContent.replace(regex);
  node.textContent = node.textContent.replace("");    
}

What have I done wrong?

#2

reads as “The literal word Special, followed by a colon, followed by exactly 1 character in the range a-z, followed by a colon”.

You forgot to quantify your character class.

#3

Thank you.

I think that the quantification here should be *.

I tried this which also didn’t work:

/Special:[A-Z][a-z]*:/
#4

Now it says:
“The literal word Special, followed by a colon, followed by exactly 1 character in the range A-Z, followed by zero or more characters in the range a-z, followed by a colon”.
(Hint: Why does that sentence not match “Special:cool:”)

#5

Indeed the example cool is bad, but in the linked webpage the names do indeed start with a capital letter, and yet, the code doesn’t work

:frowning:

#6

well that’s incomplete, isnt it? surely replace takes two parameters at least; what to replace, and what to replace it with?

#7

Yes it is incomplete.
The two commands confused me that there are two lines for the same command.

I think that my regex isn’t effective in rplace() as the following code doesn’t make the change:

const regex = /Special:[A-Z][a-z]*:/
const walker = document.createTreeWalker(
  document.body, 
  NodeFilter.SHOW_TEXT
)
let node;
while ((node = walker.nextNode())) {
  node.textContent = node.textContent.replace(regex, "EXPERIMENT");
}

If I change regex inside the replace() to Special:, than there is a change.