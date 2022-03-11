How to delete all text in the pattern of Special:[a-z]:?

JavaScript
#1

In that webpage I wish to literally delete all words in the pattern of:

Special:[a-z]:

For example, Special:cool: or Special:hot: would have been deleted.

I have tried the following code but it didn’t work as I get “Undefined” texts in the document itself and the text of the pattern (Special:x:) remains:

const regex = /Special:[a-z]:/
const walker = document.createTreeWalker(
  document.body, 
  NodeFilter.SHOW_TEXT
)
let node;
while ((node = walker.nextNode())) {
  node.textContent = node.textContent.replace(regex);
  node.textContent = node.textContent.replace("");    
}

What have I done wrong?

#2

reads as “The literal word Special, followed by a colon, followed by exactly 1 character in the range a-z, followed by a colon”.

You forgot to quantify your character class.

#3

Thank you.

I think that the quantification here should be *.

I tried this which also didn’t work:

/Special:[A-Z][a-z]*:/
#4

Now it says:
“The literal word Special, followed by a colon, followed by exactly 1 character in the range A-Z, followed by zero or more characters in the range a-z, followed by a colon”.
(Hint: Why does that sentence not match “Special:cool:”)