How to delete all HTML elements that includes a certain special character?

JavaScript
#1

I am trying to create a script which allows deleting any word in an entire webpage if that word includes a special character (colon), wherever in the start of the word, somewhere between the start to the end of the word, or in the end of the word).

I have tried this:

document.querySelectorAll("*").forEach( (element)=>{

    if ( element.innerHTML.includes(':') ) {

        element.style.display = 'none';

    }

});

But, it deletes everything in a webpage and not just such words.

Please kindly share with us what’s wrong with my code.

#2

textContent instead innerHTML ends in the same way.

#3

selecting * will pull the body node.
The body node contains all text in the page.
The text contains a colon.
So the body is hidden.

Code’s doing exactly what you told it to do.

#4

Use regular expressions like this:

var el = document.body.querySelectorAll("*");
  for(let z=0; z<el.length ; z++){
  el[z].textContent = el[z].textContent.replace(/\s\w*:\w*\s/g," ").replace(/(:\w*\s|\s\w*:)/g,"");
  }
#5

I thank you dearly for exampling a code with regex ; I share with all humbleness that words which includes colons such as recipes:chinese_stir_fried_vegetables still appear.

#6

Thanks for notifying that.
I understand the message behind what your wrote and indeed if instead “body” I put the list container I still get everything in the list deleted (i.e. also things without a colon prefix).

Should I still use include() method here at all?

#7

Okay, thank to helpful comments above I have understood what I actually need to do:

After specifying the area I want to work in (in the case above, the entire body area of the document),

I just need to delete all <li> elements if they have a colon, so all I did for a successful test of the example was to change ("*") to ("li").
(then, by default, all elements in the documents which are <li> with a colon would be deleted).

#8

Hi @bendqh1, yes you can use include() but for a more robust approach you might not iterate over HTML elements (as returned by querySelector()), but over the actual text nodes in the document; and if a given text node includes(':'), hide the parent element. You can use a tree walker for this like so:

const walker = document.createTreeWalker(
  // The root node
  document.body,
  // Only walk text nodes
  NodeFilter.SHOW_TEXT,
  // Further filter to only those text 
  // nodes containing a colon
  {
    acceptNode (node) {
      return node.textContent.includes(':')
        ? NodeFilter.FILTER_ACCEPT
        : NodeFilter.FILTER_REJECT
    }
  }
)

// Hide the parent elements for all these nodes
let node

while ((node = walker.nextNode())) {
  node.parentElement.style.display = 'none'
}

This way you can be assured only to hide the direct parent elements of the text nodes found.