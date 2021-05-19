How to delete all HTML elements that includes a certain special character?

JavaScript
#1

I am trying to create a script which allows deleting any word in an entire webpage if that word includes a special character (colon), wherever in the start of the word, somewhere between the start to the end of the word, or in the end of the word).

I have tried this:

document.querySelectorAll("*").forEach( (element)=>{

    if ( element.innerHTML.includes(':') ) {

        element.style.display = 'none';

    }

});

But, it deletes everything in a webpage and not just such words.

Please kindly share with us what’s wrong with my code.

#2

textContent instead innerHTML ends in the same way.