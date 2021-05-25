How to delete all HTML elements that includes a certain special character?

I am trying to create a script which allows deleting any word in an entire webpage if that word includes a special character (colon), wherever in the start of the word, somewhere between the start to the end of the word, or in the end of the word).
I have tried this:
document.querySelectorAll("*").forEach( (element)=>{
if ( element.innerHTML.includes(':') ) {
element.style.display = 'none';
}
});
But, it deletes everything in a webpage and not just such words.
Please kindly share with us what’s wrong with my code.