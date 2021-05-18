How to delay the loading and rendering of selected assets

Hi!

How can I delay the loading and rendering of selected assets in wordpress beyond the initial rendering of the loaded page. With Assets I primarily mean:

JSON (Lottie) files Images Self hosted Videofiles

I do not mean a general “Lazy loading” of a specific file type. I mean really selecting a specific file and loading and rendering it after the rest of the page has been rendered in the browser.

And is there a way to easily set “Fallback”-Versions to load first (with all other content) and then be exchanged after the corresponding big assets have loaded.